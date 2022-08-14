All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport

For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma.

"'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.

But for skydivers like Stacey and other Mistys, it's all about the thrill. It's what leads them to regularly jump from a plane at 3,000 feet, as they did Sunday during the Oakland County International Airport's Open House and Air Show.

Even among thrill-seekers, though, the Mistys are a bit of an anomaly. They are an all-female team of skydivers, one of the only teams across the U.S. to feature only women. Of the nearly 41,000 skydivers across the U.S., the United States Parachute Association estimated in 2021 that roughly 14% are women.

For members of their team, it's a point of pride.

"It's really great to be able to show young girls and kids in the audience that, hey, girls can do flying and exciting things too," said Amanda Scheffler, owner of the Misty Blues and leader of the team, to the media after her team's jumps. Scheffler was the only member of her team to jump twice, once to kick off the festivities with a 60-foot American flag, and a second time with three members of her team to mark the end of the air show.

Scheffler said she loves being on an all-women's team because it's "low-drama" and she is surrounded by a group of women she admires. Members of the Mistys speaking Sunday said they didn't know why skydiving was so especially tilted toward men but noted they were glad they had each other to lean on and learn from.

Skydiving is a source of fun — Scheffler noted that that the fear was the most fun part — but the all-women's team also serves as a way to connect with audiences about women in science, technology, mathematics and engineering, often known as STEM. Women are often underrepresented in those fields, said team member Sloan Kanat, and teams like the Misty Blues "show that there is a community for them, they can do this and there are resources for it."

Kanat, who jokes that her weekend job is skydiving while her weekday job is completing her Ph.D. in biomechanics at Michigan State University, said that meeting the crowd afterward was on of her favorite parts.

"We've done some events where I get to present to kids about my research and talk to them about getting involved not only in skydiving and aviation but also STEM in general," she said.

Even the youngest audience members can appreciate how cool it is when women jump out of planes. Lily Callahan, 4, said that she wanted to fly a plane after watching Scheffler's first jump.

Her grandmother, Sue Callahan of Royal Oak, said it was interesting to see women doing stunts. She likes to attend shows like the one on Sunday but often felt like it was geared only toward young boys and not of young girls.

"Having girls involved in this, too, is a good thing ... A lot of time it's a man announcing at the air shows and you don't really see the people flying the planes, so if there's stunts that may be the only person you see," Sue Callahan said. "It's important that we have good role models for the girls as well as the boys. A woman coming in with a big American flag? That's pretty cool."

Getting to talk to children and adults about what skydiving is like helps to show people that not only is the sport interesting, it is also safe, the skydivers said. The teams get to dispel common myths — skydivers actually have two parachutes carefully packed by licensed people in case one fails, for instance — and also address questions like Callahan's about bugs in their mouth (rare; skydivers often wear helmets similar to motorcycle helmets, Kanat said) and whether skydivers take naps on their way down (there is unfortunately too much going on for naps, Scheffler said, although some members of the Mistys will sometimes nap in the plane while they wait to jump).

To become a part of a team like the Misty Blues, people usually have at least a few years of experience. The most experienced members of their team have jumped thousands of times over decades.

People like Kanat skydive with their whole family after growing up around the sport, while many others met their partners while involved in it.

"Non-skydivers don't always understand why we do what we do," Scheffler said. "Even when we're not performing on the weekends, we're at the drop zone (a place where team members practice) working on skydiving and jumps and rehearsing. It's important to have somebody in your life understand why you love it."