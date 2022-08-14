How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said.

They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed and dozens more were injured at a Fourth of July parade. Or in Buffalo, New York, where a white supremacist killed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Or closer to home, in Oxford, where four students were killed at the high school in a Nov. 30 shooting.

Extra precautions were put in place for the Dream Cruise this year, Gallagher said, though he declined to go into specifics on law enforcement's plans. He spoke on behalf of seven other police departments along the Dream Cruise route, which stretches 16 miles from Pontiac to Ferndale on Aug. 20.

The annual Dream Cruise attracts more than one million people and 40,000 vehicles.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they have not had issues at the dream cruise for a while.

"Obviously this is a dangerous world and we see events happen elsewhere, like Highland Park," Bouchard said. "Unfortunately, there are people out there that when they see someone do something terrible, they, for whatever sick reason, decide it's their time to do the same thing.”

Department heads have met with local, county, state and federal law enforcement, as well as the fire departments and emergency medical services to ensure they are as prepared as possible, Gallagher said. That's for everything: weather-related incidents, car crashes, active assailants, whatever may pop up and cause trouble.

“As president of the Woodward Dream Cruise, I can tell you that all nine participating communities have the greatest confidence in our local, county and state law enforcement as they protect and serve the fans and spectators of this cruis’n automotive phenomenon,” Michael Lary, president of the Woodward Dream Cruise Inc., wrote in an email.

Gallagher and the Dream Cruise website said plans to keep attendees safe include:

Increased staffing, with officers and supervisors dedicated to the Dream Cruise.

No approved time off for officers and dispatchers.

Detailed communication channels.

Police on foot, in vehicles and on horseback patrolling the area.

Bouchard said as with past years, traffic on Woodward will be limited. No commercial vehicles, trucks over 10,000 pounds or trailers will be allowed. The sheriff's office also will have a helicopter surveilling the cruise all day.

“My gut tells me it’s gonna be very well attended, especially if it’s a nice day,” Bouchard said. “You try to anticipate what you can’t predict. You can never be 100% prepared for the unknowns but we try to look at what’s happened around the world and get the equipment, training and personnel and be able to mitigate it.”

