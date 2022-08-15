Biometric scanning kiosks added to Oxford High entrances, district says

Biometric scanner kiosks are being installed at three entrances at Oxford High School this week as part of the school district's beefed-up response to school security in the wake of the Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people.

Oxford Community Schools officials held a tele-town hall Monday night for parents and the community to share details of their three-year-recovery plan that addresses new safety and school security, mental health, social emotional learning, staff wellness and retention, and other measures.

Killed in the attack was Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17. The school had about 1,650 students in classes the day of the shooting along with about 100 teachers and staff.

School officials said installation of the kiosks is scheduled for Thursday. Parents can get a close look at the machines Monday inside the high school before classes begin on Aug. 25.

“Parents can see those in action and see what they do and do not active on,” said Jill Lemond, assistant superintendent, on Monday.

The district said it will use a weapons detection dog for service at the high school with its own district handler by September and will have NightLock safety shades on door windows in classrooms by first day of school.

The district already is using a private security company to provide trained, armed personnel in every school building, has installed digital ID readers for student entry at the high school and hired a second school resource officer.

It continues to test ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence-based gun detection software, at the high school on 30 cameras. Paired with existing surveillance cameras inside and outside the school, and monitored by former military personnel, the system can alert authorities to the presence of a gun carried in plain sight within seconds. The district plans to increase that number to 80-100 cameras by September.

ZeroEyes software was installed in March, and monitoring on Oxford High School's cameras began on April 13. The software will remain in place through June 2023, Lemond said.

Oxford also requires middle and high school students to continue using clear backpacks, based on student survey results, which showed students still wanted them, school officials said.

The meeting lasted about 90 minutes.

School officials said they are planning in-person opportunities in September and October for district parents and Oxford High School students to share their input on how things are going.

