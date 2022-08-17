Bridge closed on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Pontiac for critical repairs

Due to structural damage, Pontiac has closed a bridge on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard until significant repairs are made.

The bridge handles consistent traffic that will cease, rerouting vehicles as well as pedestrians and bicyclists. Roadblocks are in place along MLK Jr. Boulevard, closing off CN/Grand Trunk Western Railroad.

A recent city inspection in July rated the bridge in critical condition and pictures in the report show rusted-through steel supports, cracked concrete abutments, missing steel components and exposed underground utilities, among other issues.

It is closed to all traffic until repairs are complete, and MDOT did not say when it expects to reopen the bridge.

The bridge has no posted load limits, as it has been supporting passengers since 1976.

MLK Jr. Boulevard will remain open between Woodward Avenue and the bridge, but will be closed between the bridge and South Blvd. E.

Detour information is below: