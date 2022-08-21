Crews work on stalled train blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi

A train is blocking traffic Sunday along 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Novi, and it could be hours before it gets going, officials said.

Crews were working Sunday night to get the train moving, police said.

It was not immediately clear Sunday why the train was stopped. It had been halted for at least an hour as of 7 p.m. Sunday evening, officials said.

A police dispatcher said crews were working to get it moved "within the next few hours," although no estimate was given for when the road would be passable.

The train is stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.