Police chase ends after suspects crash into tree in Detroit

A police chase from Southfield into Detroit ended Sunday night when suspects crashed the vehicle into a tree, authorities said.

Police were called to a gas station after receiving calls that it appeared two men were trying to force a woman into a car at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Shiawassee Street in Southfield.

When officers arrived, "the vehicle ended up taking off," said Lt. Jared Lanzon of the Southfield Police Department.

"They attempted to stop it, but (the car) fled from them eastbound on Eight Mile," Lanzon said.

Police chased the vehicle into Detroit, where it came to a stop after it crashed into a tree at the intersection of Pilgrim Street and Ashton Road, Lanzon said.

One of the men and a woman were found after they allegedly tried to hide from police; it was not immediately clear what happened to another man.

No one was injured in the crash, Lanzon said.

He said it appeared no attempted kidnapping had occurred.

An investigation is ongoing.

hharding@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Hayley__Harding