Holly man charged with calling in bomb threats to his own home

A Holly man has been charged in connection with phoning in bomb threats for his home in a bid to blame a former rival, police announced Wednesday.

In May, police started investigating a series of false 911 phone calls reporting crimes and emergencies in a neighborhood. The caller used a 911-only cell that made it difficult to identify anyone, officials said in a statement.

Authorities gathered evidence pinpointing a person of interest, but after an initial interview, the man moved from the area and could not be located, according to the release.

On Aug. 17, the same caller reported a bomb threat to a residence, threatening to kill the occupants, authorities said. The next day, a similar threat was made to a neighboring home.

"Arriving officers discovered indicators that the home may have been broken into, leading them to evacuate a portion of the area and request the Michigan State Police K9 and Bomb Squad to search the home," investigators said. "Holly officers were assisted at the scene by the MSP, and agents from the FBI and ATF to establish that no device was inside the home."

More bomb threats were made to the home on Aug. 20. A Holly investigator assisted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center determined the caller "was still on location and the initial suspect was in another county when the call was made from a location near the home," police said.

Officers interviewed the 39-year-old homeowner, Robert Edward Nelson Jr. During questioning, he admitted to making the threats "to falsely implicate the initial suspect due to previous grievances he had with him," police said.

Nelson was arrested and held at the Oakland County Jail.

"These threats terrorized a community and expended thousands of dollars in law enforcement resources and diverted hundreds of hours of investigative work," said Holly police Chief Jerry Narsh.

Nelson was arraigned Wednesday through 52-2 District Court on three counts of false report or threat of terrorism, each a 20-year felony.

Magistrate Thomas Raguso set bond at $10,000 and ordered him to wear a tether if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2.