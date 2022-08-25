Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail

Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial.

Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.

Crumbley, his attorneys and an assistant prosecutor all appeared in a Zoom hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe. As in previous hearings, Rowe continued Crumbley's stay in the jail after all parties involved advised there was nothing new to report regarding the case.

The hearing occurred on the same day that Oxford High students were set to go back for the first day of the new school year — almost nine months since the shooting.

"It is in the best interest of justice to continue placement in the Oakland County Jail," Rowe said and set Crumbley's next hearing for 9 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Defense attorneys had once argued it would be more appropriate for Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, to be transferred to the county Children’s Village juvenile detention facility rather than be housed at the county jail among adults. Others, including operators of the Children’s Village, have said the adult jail is the safest place and that Crumbley is isolated from adult inmates in his own cell.

Crumbley's trial, originally set for next month, was postponed until Jan. 17 after defense attorney Paulette Loftin told Rowe in June she and other attorneys needed time to review volumes of evidence for Crumbley’s defense. They have indicated in a court filing they plan an insanity defense for the teen.

Crumbley’s parents are also in the Oakland County Jail, each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the four deaths. The parents, who have pleaded not guilty, have an Oct. 24 trial date and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The parents' defense attorneys have filed appeals claiming charges should be dismissed because judges abused their discretion in accepting testimony that the couple were grossly negligent in their care and supervision of their son who exhibited emotional problems in and outside school.

