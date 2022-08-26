Detectives seek tips to find missing Commerce Twp. teen

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking tips to find a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Relatives have not seen Laken Elezabeth Lewis since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park to head out on a walk around 6:15 p.m. Aug. 18, investigators said in a statement.

She was due to return about two hours later and never returned, according to the release.

Lewis' mother told authorities the youth would have told her if she would be late. Her biological father, who lives in Grand Haven on the state's west side, told detectives he had not had contact with his daughter in several weeks.

"The family has not had any contact with her through social media," sheriff's officials said Friday. "Detectives have received few tips as to her whereabouts."

Laken is described as 5-foot 7, about 110 pounds, with long dark hair. She

was last seen wearing a light blue zip-up jacket, shorts or multicolored pants and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from her should call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.