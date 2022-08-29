Commerce Twp., Walled Lake and Novi under boil-water advisory

A loss of power at Great Lakes Water Authority pumping stations has led to boil-water advisories for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi.

The storm that swept Michigan on Monday afternoon produced power outages at the West Service Center, Franklin and Adams road pumping stations, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. The outages were among over 235,000 DTE power outages that occurred during Monday's thunderstorms.

The resulting power loss may have caused abnormal water pressure, the water authority said. When a water system loses power, the system pressure can drop, causing bacterial contamination.

The boil-water advisory was issued as a precaution until the water system can be flushed and water samples confirm the water is safe to drink, the authority said. No contamination has been detected.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food. Boiling the water before consumption will kill bacteria and other organisms. Water should boil for at least 1 minute and cool before consumption.

hmackay@detroitnews.com

@hmackayDN