Inkster woman, 29, charged in crash that killed her 3-year-old child

Farmington Hills — A 29-year-old Inkster woman driving with her six children while allegedly intoxicated has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed her three-year-old child over the weekend, officials said.

Shelby Symone Ellis has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, a 15-year felony, and child endangerment, a one-year misdemeanor, according to the Farmington Hills Police Department.

Ellis was arraigned Monday on the charges in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills and a magistrate set her bond at $500,000. He ordered that if she posts bond, Ellis must wear an alcohol-sensing tether, must not possess or consume drugs or alcohol, must submit to random drug and alcohol testing, and cooperate with Child Protective Services.

The magistrate also scheduled her next court date for Sept. 7.

Authorities said officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the scene of the crash in the area of Inkster and Eight Mile roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ellis was driving north in the southbound lane of Inkster Road when her vehicle into another car that was traveling west on Eight Mile. A 33-year-old Detroit man was driving the second car.

Officers learned Ellis had her six children, ages 10, 7, 5, 3, 18 months, and 8 months, in the car with her.

Police said her 3-year-old, who was not in a child seat and didn't have a safety restraint on, died in the crash.

Medics took Ellis and her five children to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

They also said the children were released into the custody of a grandparent.

Meanwhile, the male driver involved in the crash also went to a hospital for treatment but did not need medics to take him.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez