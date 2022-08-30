Restoring water to 7 communities affected by main break delayed again

Restoring water service to seven southeast Michigan communities affected by an Aug. 13 water main break will take even longer than initially estimated, officials for the regional water authority said.

They attribute the delay to it having to send a piece of pipe back to its manufacturer because it didn't meet specifications.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said Monday it won't be able to meet the Sept. 3 date it set to have repairs completed.

"Given the delays in receiving all required segments of pipe, I can confirm that GLWA will not be able to meet the original completion date of September 3, 2022," Suzanne Coffey, the authority's CEO, said in a statement. "As soon as all the pipe is received on-site our crews will reassess the timeline and provide an update on the completion of repairs, including the steps we need to place the transmission main back into service."

The water main break happened near GLWA's water treatment facility in St. Clair County. The main distributes finished drinking water from the facility to communities in the northern part of the water supplier's service area.

The break prompted the authority to place nearly two dozen communities under boil water advisories and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.

Seven communities with a total population of about 133,000 continue to be affected by the break. They are:

► Village of Almont

► Bruce Township

► Burtchville Township

► Imlay City

► Rochester

► Shelby Township

► Washington Township

Coffey also thanked residents of the affected communities for limiting their outdoor water usage.

"It has certainly assisted us in maintaining stable system pressures and operations," she said.

The authority said it took delivery Sunday of a 16-foot segment of pipe that was sent back to the manufacturer.

It also said the remaining 32-feet of pipe will be delivered in two shipments, one which was set to arrive Monday and another expected to arrive by the end of Wednesday.

Crews are ready to begin repairs upon delivery of the entire 120-inch pipe to the repair site, officials said.

