Troy woman, 85, dies in three-car crash Tuesday in Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills — A three-vehicle car crash Tuesday left an 85-year-old Troy woman dead, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, Mary Josephine Howe was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala north on Adams and tried to turn onto westbound Auburn.

As her vehicle entered the intersection, it was struck by a 2015 Jeep Patriot traveling south on Adams. A 31-year-old Lake Orion woman was operating the Patriot, police said.

The Jeep then struck a third vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, which had stopped at the traffic light on east Auburn and was waiting to turn onto south Adams Road. A 28-year-old Pontiac woman was driving the Cruze.

Officials said medics took Howe to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

They said the Jeep's driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and the Cruze's driver declined medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators said all three drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

