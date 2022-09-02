Man's body found floating in Waterford lake Thursday

Waterford — A man's body was found floating in Williams Lake Thursday and police are investigating his death.

Officers were called to a home on Brightwood Court at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of a body floating in the lake, according to authorities.

Police arrived and saw what appeared to be a person floating in the water about 15 feet away from shore and in about four feet of water. An officer immediately entered the water and pulled the person to shore.

He determined the victim was a young male in his 20s and was deceased.

Officials with the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office were called and took custody of the body.

Police said the cause of the man's death is unknown at this time. They also said they have identified the victim, but are not releasing his name until his family is located and notified.

