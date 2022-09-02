Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse.

Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the county's Elderly Abuse Prevention Coalition. Roughly $3 million will fund a three-year countywide household chore pilot program.

“Funding these initiatives is the result of a thorough process of collaboration by commissioners, county administration, residents and many community stakeholders,” said Commissioner Kristen Nelson, a Democrat from Waterford Township, chairs the Oakland County Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee. “Older adults are a valued asset when it comes to maintaining our quality of life, and we must continue to strive to make Oakland County a retirement destination of choice and a community that supports seniors to age in place.”

The initiatives came about as part of Oakland County's Blueprint for Successful Aging, published in December of 2021 and recommended by Nelson's committee. Approximately 18% of Oakland County's 1.2 million population is over the age of 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Of the $8.5 million set aside for initiatives, the money will be divvied up as follows:

up to $5 million for Oakland County senior centers to invest in capital, technology, infrastructure, equipment improvements or professional development.

up to $500,000 to fund a series of educational/COVID-19 communication pieces for Oakland County seniors.

$50,000 for nonprofits that work with seniors.

up to $5,000 to reinstate the Oakland County Elderly Abuse Prevention Coalition.

“Our seniors need our support, and we have the ability to bring them solutions,” said Commissioner Eileen T. Kowall, a Republican from White Lake Township and vice chair of the Oakland County Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee. “These initiatives will help build upon the programming that’s already available so that our older adults can continue to thrive.”