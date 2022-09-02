Teen arrested for bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills — A Pontiac teen was arrested on suspicion of bringing a gun to a high school football game Thursday night, police said.

Authorities said officers were on patrol at the Avondale High School-Holly High School varsity football game at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

One of the officers saw three teens approaching the main entrance gate of the stadium, they said. When they saw the officer, the three turned around and ducked behind a small building next to the parking lot.

The officer investigated further, police said. He found a loaded 9 mm pistol inside a small bag under some bricks.

Police then began a search for the three teens. They learned the trio had gone into the stadium before the officer found the pistol.

Officials said police found the three teens and detained them for questioning. Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the area and determined none of the three had possession of the bag with the gun in it.

Further investigation led police to identify the suspect who had the bag and gun.

On Friday, police located the suspect, a 17-year-old male, at his home in Pontiac. Detectives learned he is not a student at either Avondale High School or Holly High School.

Officials said they arrested the teen, interviewed him with his parents present, and then took him to Children's Village to await charges.

Detectives later determined the firearm had been previously reported stolen from another state.

Police said a school dance that had been scheduled at the high school after the game was canceled due to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.

