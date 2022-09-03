Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning

The Detroit News

The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico.

Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet of water about 15 feet from the shore of Williams Lake, said the sheriff’s office.

A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing his body in the lake Thursday morning.

Divers from the Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Search and Rescue Team did a sweep of the lake and found no evidence of foul play.

Lopez was last seen by acquaintances on Sunday.