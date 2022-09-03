Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks

The Detroit News

A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials.

Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives had received a tip about her whereabouts earlier in the day, said the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard lauded the work by members of his special investigations unit and fugitive apprehension team, who were assisted by the Detroit Police Department.

“We appreciate the feedback we received from the public,” said Bouchard.

Lewis had been missing since Aug. 18 when she left her home at Stratford Villa mobile home park. She went for an evening walk at 6:15 p.m. and was expected to return in two hours.