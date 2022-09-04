Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car

Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said.

Brody Thompson wasn't wearing a seat belt during the 1:45 a.m. incident that also injured his 18-year-old female passenger, a Brown City resident who also wasn't wearing a seat belt, a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

"Alcohol use and speed are believed to be factors in the crash," the release said.

Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward near Osmun Street when he "failed to negotiate the curve and the vehicle left the road after striking a curb," the release said.

"The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Ave. before entering a private yard where the vehicle overturned," the release said.

"Thompson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected through the moon roof and the vehicle came to rest on top of him," the release said.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said. "An 18-year-old female passenger, also from Brown City, was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition," the release said. "She was not wearing her seatbelt."

The incident was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, the release said.

