Oakland County sheriff's deputy fired amid allegations of wrongdoing

Pontiac – One day after announcing a probationary deputy assigned to the Corrections Division had been suspended from duty after a preliminary investigation of suspected wrongdoing, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the officer has been fired from the department.

Bouchard released few details about the officer who was a full-time deputy and fewer still about the internal probe other than it was brought to the department’s attention on Sunday following social media posts allegedly by the suspect that the sheriff said were inappropriate and not in keeping with the “code of professional conduct.”

“…He is no longer employed here … let’s be 100 percent clear he has already been relieved of duties,” Bouchard said at a Tuesday press conference at the sheriff’s office. “Our investigation is continuing and will pass it (to the prosecutor’s office) for possible criminal application,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard said the officer – who was assigned to midnight shifts inside the jail – “voluntarily came in and met with the special investigations unit,” which conducts internal matters of concern.

“There were questions about his judgment and things he was involved in,” Bouchard said, declining further details, including formal identification until after consideration for possible crimes.

A Facebook post by someone identified as a “vigilante” came to the attention of the sheriff’s office Sunday night and the officer was called in to answer questions.

The vigilante is someone who has taken it upon themselves to visit websites and look for others posting inappropriate comments, especially toward juveniles, Bouchard said.

“I only saw a snippet of one posting and in it he told someone they looked like they are 15 (years old),” Bouchard said.

It was not revealed whether the officer suggested a meeting with the person he thought was a juvenile.

The officer was not only identified by name but had posted a photograph of himself in uniform on the Internet.

Newly hired deputies, including those assigned to corrections, have employment status for one year. Bouchard said his 1,500 employees are all made aware before hiring that their conduct “is held to a higher standard” than other citizens.

Bouchard said while he appreciates assistance and cooperation from the public in identifying suspected criminals, he believed it is unwise for citizens to act independently, including attempting to entrap sexual predators or posting public warnings about their behavior.

“It can affect future criminal charges and it can put someone in personal danger,” Bouchard warned. “It's best to contact your local police agency with whatever information you may have and let the professionals take over.”

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319