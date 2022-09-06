Roseville woman arrested for drunken driving with her three kids in the car

Royal Oak — A Roseville woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving drunk on a local freeway with her three children in the car, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers stopped a driver at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday for speeding. State police said she was driving 91 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Before they pulled her over, she was swerving wildly, forcing others out of the way and driving on the shoulders, officials said.

After the vehicle stopped, troopers approached the driver, a 36-year-old Roseville woman, who exhibited signs of severe intoxication. Troopers also saw she had three children ages 3, 12, and 15, as well as a large dog in the vehicle.

Troopers arrested the woman for impaired driving after determining her blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit. She will also likely be charged with child endangerment.

Officials said the three children were turned over to a family member and the woman was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

