Police arrest teen who brought loaded gun to his Southfield high school

Southfield — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school Wednesday, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, staff at the Southfield High School for the Arts & Technology on Lahser Road near 10 Mile were notified about a student who was possibly armed with a firearm on campus. They immediately contacted the on-site Southfield Police School Resource Officer and Security personnel, officials said.

Police located the student in a hallway. They searched the teen and found a loaded handgun.

Officers secured the weapon and arrested the student, a Southfield resident.

Officials said there were no active threats made toward other students, staff, or the school.

Investigators said they plan to present their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges.

Anyone with information about the student should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

