Dad speaks out after 22-year-old son shot in 'senseless' Southfield carjacking

Southfield — Paul Schultz is happy he doesn't have to plan a funeral for his 22-year-old son after he was shot during a carjacking in August.

It could have been much worse, Schultz said.

His son, Justin Schultz, was shot in the thigh, severing his femoral artery during a carjacking at his apartment complex in Southfield. He was able to crawl to his phone to call 911, and a nearby police officer loaded him into his car and drove him to meet the ambulance.

"If that police officer hadn’t been there, if they had taken his phone, he’d be dead," Schultz said.

Justin Schultz was supposed to be starting his senior year at Oakland University. Instead, he's in a hospital bed at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, unable to even use the bathroom by himself after the "senseless" shooting, Schultz said.

Justin Schultz had decided at about 1 a.m. Aug. 17 to grab food from Wendy's after he got home from his job as a busser at the Cheesecake Factory. He saw three men acting suspicious in the parking lot of his Southfield apartment complex, Paul Schultz said.

As Justin Schultz got in his car, a man with a gun ordered him to give him his keys, Paul Schultz said. He said his son doesn’t remember if he said no or simply paused before answering him, but the man shot him in the leg.

He again demanded the keys. This time, Justin Schultz handed them over.

The men crashed the car shortly after driving away, then fled on foot, Paul Schultz said.

Paul Schultz and his wife had turned their phones off that night, so they were awoken at 2:30 a.m. by police pounding on their door, he said. They told him their son had been shot and was going into surgery.

Calvin Griffin, 18, is charged with carjacking, felony firearm and assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Joaquin Kennedy, 18, and Kanye Hunter-Spencer, 18, are charged with carjacking and felony firearm.

Doctors did emergency surgery to save his son's life and the condition of his leg is unclear; he has very little use of it, Paul Schultz said.

“It’s absolutely crazy,” he said. “I’m grateful he’s alive and that we’re not planning a funeral. Instead we’re talking about what this road to recovery is going to look like.”

They aren't sure the impact the nerve damage will have and his son knows pain management may be an issue for the rest of his life, Paul Schultz said. Even so, he's mostly been in good spirits.

"You see the stories on the news, 'Oh someone got shot, too bad,'" Paul said. "But the real impact ... He was going to start his senior year of school, be a productive member of society.

