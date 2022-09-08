Clarkston woman killed after being hit by pickup while walking along road
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Springfield Township — A Clarkston woman was killed Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck as she walked along a road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said she was struck by the vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. on Kier Road west of Ellis Road.
She has been identified as Margaret Anne Tippen, 67.
According to a preliminary investigation, Tippen was walking west on Kier Road when she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.
First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Investigators said the pickup's driver, a 24-year-old Adrian man, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash. They also said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors.
