Clarkston woman killed after being hit by pickup while walking along road

Springfield Township — A Clarkston woman was killed Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck as she walked along a road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said she was struck by the vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. on Kier Road west of Ellis Road.

She has been identified as Margaret Anne Tippen, 67.

According to a preliminary investigation, Tippen was walking west on Kier Road when she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators said the pickup's driver, a 24-year-old Adrian man, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash. They also said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors.

