Police fatally shoot Walled Lake man who allegedly killed wife, shot daughter

Walled Lake — A Walled Lake man is dead after he shot and killed his wife and injured their daughter, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a “chilling” 911 call at 4:11 a.m. Sunday from a 25-year-old woman who said her father had shot her and killed her mother, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Walled Lake police and sheriff’s deputies went to the area to try to find out what happened, Bouchard said. They were talking to a neighbor when they heard a gunshot come from the house next door, in the 1200 block of Glenwood Court.

Officers were moving toward the house when 53-year-old Igor Lanis came out the front door with a shotgun and started shooting at officers, Bouchard said.

The officers returned fire, striking and killing the Lanis, Bouchard said. No officers were injured.

When they went into the house, they found Lanis’ 25-year-old daughter trying to crawl out of the house, Lanis said. She had been shot with a shotgun in the back and legs.

Her 56-year-old mother was dead inside the home, Bouchard said. She had been shot at least four times with a handgun. Bouchard did not release her name.

Police believe both the mother and daughter may have been trying to flee the home, Bouchard said. The family dog was also shot multiple times and killed.

Police do not know what led to the shooting, Bouchard said.

“I think there was danger to anybody,” Bouchard said. “He had his keys with him so who knows where he was headed.”

The 25-year-old is in stable condition, though she suffered “super traumatic injuries” to her back and legs.

Her younger sibling, who lives at the Walled Lake home, was not home at the time of the shooting, Bouchard said.

Lanis has no criminal history and there was no record of protective orders, Bouchard said. He apparently had been “more agitated” than normal in the past year.

“This is terribly sad on so many levels,” Bouchard said.

This was Walled Lake Police Department’s first shooting by an officer in the history of the department, Bouchard said.

