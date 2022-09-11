Whitmer proclaims Sept. 11 as Patriot Day as communities mark 21st anniversary of attacks

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Sunday, Sept. 11, as Patroit Day in Michigan as communities prepared to mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

“On Patriot Day, we honor the Americans who lost their lives, the first responders who came to their aid and the service members who pursued and brought to justice those who were responsible,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“The 9/11 attacks claimed over 3,000 lives and changed our nation forever. It also strengthened our commitment to our core values and reminded us of our shared bond as Americans," Whitmer said. "When we stand united, we are capable of greatness.”

The state is encouraging residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizatios to display the flag at half-staff to honor those who sacrificed their lives.

“Nearly 3,000 patriots lost their lives that day and countless other families and loved ones were impacted by this tragedy,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said in the statement.

“We encourage Michiganders to honor these heroes through remembrance and service to their communities through volunteering and supporting charities that are meaningful to them.”

Several Metro Detroit communities are planning to commemorate the anniversary including Lake Orion, which is holding its annual Patriots Day Ceremony at noon Sunday at the Orion Veterans Memorial, 532 S. Broadway, and Pontiac, which is holding a ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial, 1200 N. Telegraph Road.