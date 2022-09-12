Oxford boosts police presence at schools Monday after Snapchat threat

An increased police presence greeted students at Oxford Community Schools on Monday after an online threat made against the district remained under investigation.

On Sunday, Oxford school officials posted a message about the threat, reported to them that morning by a school resource officer who saw a message on Snapchat that said: "come bring a gun to Oxford school."

Police had not determined the author of the message as of Sunday, said Superintendent Ken Weaver in an online post to the school community.

"As promised we are contacting you to update you on the earlier email regarding the potential threat on Snapchat," Weaver said in the message. "While we had hoped that we would be able to share a successful resolution, law enforcement has been unable to learn any new information at this time. Law enforcement still believes that the creator of the message and the intended recipient of the message are not Oxford students."

Still, central office administrators were to be stationed at each building during morning drop-offs Monday. And "out of an abundance of caution," Weaver said, the district increased its police presence at all schools. Each school already has armed security and visitor protocols.

Oxford High School was the site of a mass school shooting on Nov. 30 that killed four high school students and injured seven others. Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17, died in the attack.

Weaver said each student and family is at a different point in their ability to handle the concern that these disturbing messages cause.

"Please make your plans for tomorrow according to what is best for your student and family on whether to attend school. Teachers will assist students who are absent with missing work by posting the day’s activities in Schoology by the end of the day," Weaver said.

It was not clear how the threat impacted school attendance.

Parent C.J. Schachinger said on Monday the threat is impacting everyone in the school community.

"I fear this is something we will have to live with for a long time and it has me wishing more people cared about kids being gunned down in school," she said.

Weaver thanked the "the Wildcat who reported this message to a trusted adult." It was not clear if it was a student or staff member who reported the threat.

Elsewhere, officials for Van Dyke Public Schools in Macomb County said they dismissed classes at Lincoln High School in Warren early Monday because of a potential threat on social media.

Superintendent Piper Bognar said parents were contacted via robocall.

She said the message told them: "We were made aware of a social media threat that will be investigated throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, we would prefer that your children are home with you. There will be increased police presence as we dismiss, and buses will be available for those who normally take the bus."

Staff reporter Charles E. Ramirez contributed.