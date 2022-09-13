Community input sought on Oakland County deer population

Think close encounters with deer have become too much of a problem lately in Oakland County? Officials want to hear from you.

The Oakland County Community Deer Coalition, which formed last year in response to rising complaints from residents about the animals, has teamed up with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, to create a regional solution, Farmington Hills representatives said in a statement Tuesday.

As part of that effort, the coalition is conducting a survey to gather data from residents and business owners in the county.

The survey, led by Cobalt Community Research, seeks community input through Nov. 11. It's available online, and paper copies can be picked up through the city manager’s

office at Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road.

"Your answers will be extremely valuable in helping the coalition create a plan to address deer concerns," officials said Tuesday.

According to the release, the deer population "has grown steadily throughout Oakland County."

"This has led to an increase in the number of deer-related auto accidents, damage to landscaping and private property, and the greater potential for exposure to Lyme disease and other illnesses that can be spread by deer."

The Oakland County Community Deer Coalition also is working with a deer, elk

and moose management specialist from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on the regional response plan.