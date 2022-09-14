One killed in Bloomfield Township crash with semi-truck, SUV, police say

Bloomfield Twp. — A 55-year-old Detroit man is dead after he allegedly tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road Tuesday in Bloomfield Township and his SUV was struck by a semi-truck.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to the crash at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road, according to a press release.

They found a heavily damaged semi on Telegraph and a SUV, also very damaged, in the woods across the street, according to the press release.

Police believe the driver of the SUV tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph from southbound Old Telegraph without yielding the right of way, according to the press release. The semi driver struck the driver's side door of the SUV, sending it across Telegraph and into the woods.

The driver was dead when police and first responders arrived, according to the press release. The semi driver was not injured.

