Man arrested with drugs in a sex sting operation set up by sheriff's deputies

Pontiac — An Orion Township man has been charged with soliciting a minor for sex and supplying her with cocaine in a sex sting operation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was charged in Pontiac 50th District Court with possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams, and accosting, enticing or soliciting a minor for immoral purposes. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison upon conviction. Judge Michael Martinez set a $25,000 cash or surety bond on Gooden who is currently held in the Oakland County Jail.

“Any attempts to victimize children will be vigorously investigated and we will seek the most serious criminal charges possible,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. “We appreciate the partnership with our community and the good work of our deputies.”

Sheriff’s deputies received a tip Monday that an adult male – later identified as Gooden – was planning to meet with a girl he believed to be 15 years old. The meeting was scheduled to take place at a gas station at Baldwin and Montcalm in Pontiac at 1 p.m.

Gooden had been involved in an electronic conversation with a deputy whom he thought was a 15-year-old female. Gooden allegedly texted he would be bringing cocaine and a vape pen to their meeting.

Deputies set up at the location and arrested Goodwin without incident. A preliminary search of his vehicle uncovered what was later confirmed to be cocaine. The suspect told deputies he had arranged the encounter "to buy the girl school supplies," according to a news release.

Gooden’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 27.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319