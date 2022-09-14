OAKLAND COUNTY

Man arrested with drugs in a sex sting operation set up by sheriff's deputies

Mike Martindale
The Detroit News

Pontiac — An Orion Township man has been charged with soliciting a minor for sex and supplying her with cocaine in a sex sting operation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was charged in Pontiac 50th District Court with possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams, and accosting, enticing or soliciting a minor for immoral purposes. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison upon conviction. Judge Michael Martinez set a $25,000 cash or surety bond on Gooden who is currently held in the Oakland County Jail.

Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was charged in Pontiac 50th District Court with possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams, and accosting, enticing or soliciting a minor for immoral purposes.

“Any attempts to victimize children will be vigorously investigated and we will seek the most serious criminal charges possible,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. “We appreciate the partnership with our community and the good work of our deputies.”

Sheriff’s deputies received a tip Monday that an adult male – later identified as Gooden – was planning to meet with a girl he believed to be 15 years old. The meeting was scheduled to take place at a gas station at Baldwin and Montcalm in Pontiac at 1 p.m.

Gooden had been involved in an electronic conversation with a deputy whom he thought was a 15-year-old female. Gooden allegedly texted he would be bringing cocaine and a vape pen to their meeting.

Deputies set up at the location and arrested Goodwin without incident. A preliminary search of his vehicle uncovered what was later confirmed to be cocaine. The suspect told deputies he had arranged the encounter "to buy the girl school supplies," according to a news release.

Gooden’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 27.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319