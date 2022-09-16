Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Southfield Thursday
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Southfield — A 38-year-old Dearborn Heights man is dead after being struck by a car while he was crossing a street Thursday, police said.
Officers and medics were called at about 10:40 p.m. to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive near Civic Center Drive for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
They arrived, found the victim, and took him to a hospital where staff pronounced him deceased.
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
