Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Southfield Thursday

Southfield — A 38-year-old Dearborn Heights man is dead after being struck by a car while he was crossing a street Thursday, police said.

Officers and medics were called at about 10:40 p.m. to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive near Civic Center Drive for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

They arrived, found the victim, and took him to a hospital where staff pronounced him deceased.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

