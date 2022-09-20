Rochester Hills high school goes on lockdown, no active shooter threat

Rochester Hills — Stoney Creek High School was placed in lockdown at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, the school tweeted. Officers searched the school and did not identify any threats or injuries, the Rochester Police Department said on Facebook.

The school was cleared of any threats Tuesday afternoon and law enforcement is still investigating the cause of the lockdown, the Rochester School District tweeted.

As a precaution, Hart Middle School and Hugger and North Hill Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown, the Rochester School District said in a tweet. Law enforcement has since cleared these schools as well.

Students have not been released from school and the Rochester Police Department is directing parents at Stoney Creek High School to the Hart Middle School parking lot.

