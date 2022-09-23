Police seek information on anti-abortion pregnancy center vandalism

Southfield police are investigating a vandalism incident against an anti-abortion pregnancy resource center in which windows were broken and messages were spray painted on the building.

Southfield police have been in contact with the FBI due to suspicions that the vandals who targeted The Mother and Unborn Baby Care Center on the 24500 block of Southfield Road may be associated with a national abortion rights group called Jane's Revenge.

The incident happened on Sept. 16. Police responded to the center and found multiple broken windows and graffiti, saying "if abortion isn't safe neither are you, Jane" spray painted on the building, according to a Southfield police news release.

Two suspects wearing dark clothes and masks can be seen on surveillance footage but police have not been able to identify them, the release said.

The Mother and Unborn Baby Care Center is a private, Catholic, anti-abortion pregnancy resource center. It was founded in 1984 to assist "assist abortion-vulnerable women," according to its website. The organization declined to comment on the vandalism.

Jane's Revenge, meanwhile, has been blamed for other incidents in Michigan, including the vandalism of U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg's campaign office in Jackson.

The Southfield Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (248) 796-5500. Information can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

