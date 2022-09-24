Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man

Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement.

Lewis-Lefler was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries about six hours after he was stabbed, according to the release.

A motive has not been established, but investigators say Lewis-Lefler was seen arguing with the man who allegedly stabbed him shortly before the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

The victim ran away but collapsed before being taken to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested at his home about 30 minutes after the stabbing, the Sheriff's Office said in its release. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail, and officials expect he will be charged by Monday.

No other information about the incident was immediately available Friday evening.