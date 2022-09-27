Ex-convict charged in fatal Oakland Co. stabbing

A 62-year-old Pontiac man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced.

Maurice Rushton was arraigned before 50th District Court Judge Michael Martinez on a charge of open murder, authorities said in a statement.

He remains held without bond in the Oakland County Jail, records show.Rushton was arrested at his home about 30 minutes after the incident reported around 8 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of West Huron near Webster Elementary School, the Sheriff's Office said.

He and the victim, identified as Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36, were seen arguing, according to the release.

Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest then collapsed after fleeing about 50 yards, investigators said. The Waterford Township resident was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries about six hours later.

Detectives have not yet established a motive in the attack, officials said Tuesday.

Rushton’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6.

He has prior convictions for larceny from a person in 2005; assault with a dangerous weapon in 2015; and human trafficking in 2017, authorities reported.

In the last case, Rushton was sentenced to at least 19 months in prison. He was released on Jan. 26, Michigan Department of Corrections records show.