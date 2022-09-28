Distracted driving likely a factor in crash that killed Rochester Hills man, 74

A 74-old Rochester Hills man is dead after a traffic accident last week that police believe may have been caused by a woman distracted by her cell phone.

According to Oakland County Sheriff's Office said, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died on Saturday after a car he was traveling in was in an accident Sept. 20. Ham was a passenger in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Accord involved in a crash at the intersection of Adams and Avon roads in Rochester Hills.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that failed to stop at a red light. The Honda was traveling west on Avon and turned left toward southbound Adams when it was struck by the Jeep. Investigators said the Honda had the right of way and had a green light at the intersection.

They also said the Accord's driver, 75, and a front seat passenger, 73, were injured in the crash. Both men, who are also Rochester Hills residents, were hospitalized following the crash, but have been released.

The Jeep's driver, a 30-year-old Rochester Hills woman, was not injured, authorities said. Officials said they believe she was distracted by her cell phone at the time the crash. They also said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

