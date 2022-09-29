Royal Oak police seek suspect in bank robbery

Royal Oak police are seeking tips to find a suspect in a bank robbery reported in the city this week.

The male suspect entered the Huntington Bank in the 4600 block of Crooks around 4:41 p.m. Tuesday and implied he had a weapon under his jacket when demanding money from a teller, investigators said in a statement.

He fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

Employees immediately called 911. Responding officers searched for the suspect with a K-9 unit, which tracked his path to a nearby street where investigators believed he entered a getaway vehicle.

Authorities describe the suspect as approximately 5-foot-10, 120-130 pounds, with possible tattoos on his wrists. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head, a black mask, olive green sweatpants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (248) 246-3456.