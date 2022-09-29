OAKLAND COUNTY

Royal Oak police seek suspect in bank robbery

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

Royal Oak police are seeking tips to find a suspect in a bank robbery reported in the city this week.

The male suspect entered the Huntington Bank in the 4600 block of Crooks around 4:41 p.m. Tuesday and implied he had a weapon under his jacket when demanding money from a teller, investigators said in a statement.

The suspect was captured on camera at the Huntington Bank on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

He fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

Employees immediately called 911. Responding officers searched for the suspect with a K-9 unit, which tracked his path to a nearby street where investigators believed he entered a getaway vehicle.

Authorities describe the suspect as approximately 5-foot-10, 120-130 pounds, with possible tattoos on his wrists. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head, a black mask, olive green sweatpants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (248) 246-3456.