Fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy charged with attempting to solicit a minor

Detroit News

A fired Oakland County sheriff’s deputy who was accused of attempting to solicit a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes was arraigned Saturday on a felony charge.

Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. Salisbury was released from the Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 personal bond set by 52-1 District Court Magistrate Cody R. Ellwanger.

“Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable and anyone who does should be held to account for their actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release Saturday afternoon.

As a condition of the bond, Salisbury is to have no contact with minor children and is not to use a computer or the internet, the release said.

Salisbury was arrested without incident at about 11 a.m. Friday outside his Waterford Township home by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.

New hires are on probation for one year. Salisbury was a probationary deputy employed by the Sheriff’s Office for five months. He worked the midnight shift in the jail.

He was fired Sept. 6, after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible criminal activity he was involved in.

A resident reported seeing a social media post in which a man — later identified as Salisbury — attempted to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 11 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court.