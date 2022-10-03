One dead, two injured after car plows into tree in Novi

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash early Monday morning in Novi that left a 24-year-old Novi man dead and injured two others, police said.

Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives near 10 Mile and Haggerty roads for a report of a crash, according to Novi police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Cranbrooke when it crossed the median and struck a tree. Officials said the deceased was riding in the vehicle's backseat during the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They said Novi police and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team are working to determine the cause of the crash, but they believe alcohol and speed were factors.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez