Bloomfield Township police identify suspect in Steve's Deli shooting

A 52-year-old employee of a Bloomfield Township deli who shot at the business before later turning the gun on himself has been identified by police.

Ernest Connors of Detroit is accused of driving by Steve's Deli on Telegraph south of Maple around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police say he fired multiple rounds into the business, which was open, according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

One of the shots struck a 52-year-old female employee at the deli. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound that police described as “non-life threatening.”

The man fired the weapon from in his vehicle outside the deli, then fled the scene. He later was located by Southfield police and pulled over in a traffic stop near West Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Before officers were able to make contact with the suspect, he took his own life inside his vehicle, according to Bloomfield Township police Officer Nick Soley.

In the statement, Soley said no shots were fired by officers during the traffic stop.

“The motive for this shooting is unknown, and the Bloomfield Township Police Department is actively investigation this incident,” said Soley, who thanked the city of Southfield and city of Detroit police departments for their assistance.

Steve Deli's, considered a staple in Bloomfield Township, was open again for business Monday. A woman who answered the phone late Monday morning refused to comment.

Toyology, which shares the business plaza with the Steve's Deli, was closed on Sunday and was not effected by the shooting, which toy store owner's parent, Nori Klar, thanked God for.

"I'm sure the community is scared," Klar said.