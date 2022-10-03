One dead after crashing into tree in Bloomfield Township

Bloomfield Township — One person is dead after crashing a truck into a tree early Monday morning, police said.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the driver until they can notify the next of kin.

Police officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Wattles and Kensington roads for a report of a crash. A motorist called to report there was a badly damaged truck in the trees on the west side of Kensington.

They arrived and found the driver, the sole occupant of the truck, deceased, according to authorities. Medics were called and they confirmed the driver was deceased.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Bloomfield Township Police Sgt. Pete Matejcik at (248) 433-7769.

