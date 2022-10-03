Police investigate possible homicide in Pontiac

A 26-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, slumped over the wheel of his car, the possible victim of a homicide, Oakland County detectives said.

Guillermo Rosado was found dead from a gunshot wound in a possible homicide on Monday morning in Pontiac,

The fire department and police responded to call about the shooting of a man near the 200 block of High Street.

Police arrived around 2 a.m., finding Rosado, of Pontiac, slumped inside his vehicle.

An autopsy was scheduled as detectives and forensics are still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.