Suspect dead after Bloomfield Township deli shooting

A 52-year-old employee at a deli in Bloomfield Township reportedly opened fire into the restaurant on Sunday, injuring a coworker before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police said.

The shooting unfolded at around 10 a.m. Sunday at Steve’s Deli, located off Telegraph Road in a shopping plaza in Bloomfield Township. A male suspect fired multiple rounds into the business, which was open, according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

One of the shots struck a 52-year-old female employee at the deli. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound that police described as “non-life threatening.”

The man fired the weapon from in his vehicle outside the deli, then fled the scene. He later was located by Southfield police and pulled over in a traffic stop near West Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Before officers were able to make contact with the suspect, he took his own life inside his vehicle, according to Bloomfield Township police Officer Nick Soley.

In the statement, Soley said no shots were fired by officers during the traffic stop.

“The motive for this shooting is unknown, and the Bloomfield Township Police Department is actively investigation this incident,” said Soley, who thanked the city of Southfield and city of Detroit police departments for their assistance.