Public interviews to begin in third-party investigation of Oxford shooting

An outside consulting firm leading the third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School is opening interviews up to students, families and members of the public next week.

Guidepost Solutions, an investigations, regulatory compliance, monitoring and security consulting firm, is hosting scheduled in-person interviews next week to speak to individuals regarding "the handling" of the attack that took the lives of four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

Private interviews will be held Oct. 12, 13 and 14 at two locations in Oakland County — the Oxford Public Library and SpringHill Suites in Orion Township. Guidepost has created an online page to schedule interviews. Parents may attend interviews with their Oxford High School children, Guidepost officials said.

Andrew O'Connell, Guidepost's president of investigations, said his team has already spoken to dozens of community members, students, Oxford High School staff, teachers and family members to learn what led up to the shooting.

"These sessions have been invaluable. It is important that our investigators continue to speak to anyone who wishes to share relevant information," O'Connell said in a statement. "Every interview is important, and Guidepost is working carefully to ensure that all information is handled appropriately as the team works to prepare its public report."

Four students − Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17 − died in the attack at Oxford High School.

The outside firm was hired by the board in May to perform a full review of what happened at the high school the day of the shooting and in the days leading up to the deadly attack allegedly carried out by student gunman Ethan Crumbley.

Two Oxford High School staffers who met with Crumbley hours before the shooting were placed on paid leave, but no one has resigned or been fired. Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, had been called to the school the morning of Nov. 30 because of teachers' concerns about their son’s behavior, including watching violent videos, searching for ammunition on his phone, and scrawling disturbing drawings and words on his math homework.

The cost for the Guidepost review is around $300,000.

The Oxford school board has three times rejected an offer by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct an independent review.

Although the district has said Guidepost will perform an investigation and full review of what happened at the high school on the day of the shooting and in the days leading up to the deadly attack, Nessel has raised concerns that Oxford schools could conceal information by refusing to waive attorney-client privilege.

Guidepost helped the University of Michigan develop its response to sexual assault complaints and address the culture of sexual misconduct surrounding accused faculty members.

Educators and administrators at Oxford Community Schools were advised not to participate in interviews with Guidepost into the school massacre.

