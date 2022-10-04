Security guard accidentally fires weapon at Oxford Middle School, officials say

A security guard in Oxford Community Schools accidentally discharged his weapon in a bathroom on Monday, district officials said.

The guard was using the single-stall staff restroom at Oxford Middle School, near the field house, when he placed his weapon on a door hook nearby, the district said in a statement.

"While he was retrieving his weapon from the hook, it caught on the lower portion of the hook and accidently discharged into the cement ceiling," according to the release. "Neither the guard nor anyone else was injured. Due to the location of the bathroom, no one heard the discharge nor was anyone else aware the incident occurred aside from the security guard."

The guard immediately reported the incident to administrators and notified the Oakland County Sherriff’s Office to document the accidental discharge, as required by law, the district said.

A retired police officer with 28 years of experience, the guard has served the district for five years, according to the release.

"Please know, the district will be investigating this situation and examining the weapons protocols for armed security guards and taking deemed corrective action to prevent incidents like this from happen again," officials said Monday.

The incident comes after the district boosted security measures since the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead. Parents in the district have demanded increased safety measures since the Nov. 30 shooting.

A private security company is providing trained, armed personnel in each school building, the district announced before classes resumed for the 2022-23 academic year. In addition, biometric scanner kiosks were installed at three entrances at Oxford High School in August. The district is using a weapons detection dog at the high school and had NightLock safety shades installed on door windows in classrooms.

Oxford also requires middle and high school students to continue using clear backpacks, based on student survey results, which showed students still wanted them, officials said.