South Lyon East High locked down due to school threat

South Lyon East High School in Lyon Township has been locked down while police investigate a possible threat reported at the school, officials said.

The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began and Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the building with canine units. A note was found Tuesday morning in a school bathroom that said someone in the building was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.

Officials said they do not believe the threat is credible, but the school was locked down as a precaution. Classes remain in session, they said.

