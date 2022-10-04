Suspect sought in assault at Oakland University

Oakland University police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an assault reported on campus Monday.

The victim was walking toward the entrance of Hamlin Hall around 10:26 a.m. when the suspect attacked her, officials said in a statement.

The man was armed with a handgun then fled campus, according to the release. Other details were not released Monday.

The suspect is described as 18 years old, 5-foot-10, approximately 240 pounds with black, medium-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a dark zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt with possibly gold or yellow writing on it.

Investigators believe he was driving a tan SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, near East Oakland Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331.