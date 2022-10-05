South Lyon East High student in custody involving threat

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a threat that led to a lockdown this week at South Lyon East High School, Oakland County Sheriff's officials announced Wednesday.

The teen, a sophomore at the school, was ordered held in Oakland County Children’s Village by Juvenile Court Referee Karla Mallett. A hearing is set for Thursday.

“As I have said from the beginning, if you make a threat against a school or for that matter any institution, we will do everything in our power to hold you to account,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “The anxiety and the fear these threats cause is substantial, even if the threat is not credible.”

Sheriff’s detectives, deputies and a K-9 unit were called to the school on 10 Mile in Lyon Township around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after learning of a threatening note written on a bathroom wall.

The school remained in session but locked down until students were released about 2 p.m., investigators said.

Detectives, who were on the scene for 10 hours, did not believe the threat was credible. But classrooms were searched to find weapons.

The student whom authorities identified as behind the threat, who lives in Wixom, "made incriminating statements to both school officials and detectives, which led to his arrest," sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Other details were not released.