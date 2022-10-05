White Lake toddler battling cancer gets his own police, fire parade

The Detroit News

When you're a toddler battling cancer, you could use some superheroes in your corner. That's what Archer Bradshaw, 3, of White Lake Township, got Tuesday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, along with White Lake Township police and fire departments as well as several other agencies, coordinated a special parade of patrol vehicles outside Bradshaw's home. Archer, who is battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, loves emergency cars.

“The challenges so many people are facing in their daily lives can be overwhelming, and when it affects a child it makes it more intense,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. “Anything I can do to help this young health warrior and his family, I’m excited to do it."

The excitement Tuesday didn't end with a parade. Bradshaw also got his own mini-electric patrol car, a uniform and was deputized by Bouchard.

Steven and Lisa Bradshaw, Archer's parents and both engineers for General Motors Co., said Archer knew a surprise was coming but didn't know the scope.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association Family Benevolent Fund bought the car, which was personalized with “Archer Strong,” pinstriping and an official Sheriff’s Office logo. Lakeside Towing of White Lake delivered it on a flatbed truck.

The surprise lifted Archer, Lisa Bradshaw said. "He's taking well to his treatment, and he's acting like a normal 3-year-old kid running around with his friends."

Rich Knodel, the benevolent fund's president, credited Deputy John Roehrig with furthering the effort after learning about Archer. “I just feel humbled and blessed to be a part of this,” Knodel said.

Roehrig said Archer's illness "hit me a little bit harder" since the boy attends day care with his daughters. The deputy was amazed how the event snowballed.

"You've got neighbors, all coming out supporting Archer; you have the police, and then it kind of bridges the gap between a government official and a regular citizen," he said. "So it puts the heart back behind the badge that I think is lost a lot of time in what we do every day."