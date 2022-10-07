Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent

The Detroit News

The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent.

Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct. 17.

Walled Lake Consolidated School's Board of Education selected Bernia for the post last month.

"On behalf of the Board of Education, I’d like to welcome Dr. Bernia to our Walled Lake family and congratulate him on this appointment," Christopher Titus, the board's president, said Friday in a statement. "He is a student-focused educational leader and we believe his leadership will be a tremendous asset as we look to build on the strong foundations already in place within the district."

Bernia joins Walled Lake after serving as Warren Consolidated Schools' chief academic officer for the past six years.

He succeeds Ken Gutman, who left the district to become deputy superintendent of Oakland Schools, the regional agency that offers support services to Oakland County school districts.

Bernia said he's eager to working with the district to write the next chapter of its very long success story. "Walled Lake has a long tradition of innovation and creativity in the classroom, supported by an outstanding Board of Education and community," he said in a statement. "I’ve come to appreciate why your reputation is so strong as I have been in and around the community over the past several weeks. I’m so grateful for the warm reception my family and I have received as we have met staff, parents, students, alumni, and former employees at district events this fall."

Walled Lake Consolidate Schools has about 12,500 students enrolled in the district, according to its most recent annual report.